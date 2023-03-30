Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.71

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.71 and traded as high as $40.51. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 36,250 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

