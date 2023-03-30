Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 320,428 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 320,428 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of PPG Industries worth $52,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after buying an additional 285,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,341,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 33.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,473,000 after buying an additional 639,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PPG traded up $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $130.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,784. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $138.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

About PPG Industries



PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

