Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.25 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Chain has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain has a market cap of $96.72 million and $11.25 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

