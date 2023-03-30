Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 640,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,406 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises 1.5% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $73,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 70.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 60.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GTLS shares. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.06.

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.61. The company had a trading volume of 224,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,022. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.91.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

