Chia Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Chia coin can now be bought for about $38.75 or 0.00137878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a market capitalization of $267.75 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chia has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chia

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,909,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,908,925 coins. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

