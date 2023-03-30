Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Chiba Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89.

Chiba Bank Company Profile

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.

