Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Gap Down to $5.71

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.51. Chimera Investment shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 546,746 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $187.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently -36.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,878,000 after buying an additional 176,508 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,596,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,373,000 after buying an additional 405,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,308,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,694,000 after buying an additional 215,535 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 3,131,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 224,905 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

