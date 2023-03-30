Chiron Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.40. 5,458,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,158,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $479.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $109.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

