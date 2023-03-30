Chiron Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,788,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 700.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 58,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.67 during trading on Thursday. 691,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,397. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.