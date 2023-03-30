Chiron Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after buying an additional 69,309 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,651,000 after buying an additional 170,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,420,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036,770. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.