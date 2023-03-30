Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 190,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,006,000 after acquiring an additional 70,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,581,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,843,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $86.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

