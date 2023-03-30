Chiron Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after acquiring an additional 514,006 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,309,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $486,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Global Payments by 59.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,949,000 after buying an additional 164,610 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

GPN stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.86. 748,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.79. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

