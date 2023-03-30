Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 15,552 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,552 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $50.84. 105,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,780. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $53.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

