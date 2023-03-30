Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 1.6% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $94.94.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

