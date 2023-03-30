Chiron Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,985,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,497,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,434,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period.

SDVY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 86,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,296. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

