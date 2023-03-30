ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Update

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

COFS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.28. 8,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,175. The company has a market cap of $190.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $29.99.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.