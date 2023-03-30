Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,651. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.19. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.92.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

