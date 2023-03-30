Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.74 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.