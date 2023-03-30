CIBC Analysts Give Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) a C$38.00 Price Target

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$38.00 price objective by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 323.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Filo Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of FIL stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.97. The company had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72.

In other news, Director James Andrew Beck sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.15, for a total value of C$1,209,000.00. In other Filo Mining news, Director James Andrew Beck sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.15, for a total transaction of C$1,209,000.00. Also, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$604,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 789,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,096,693. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,270.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

