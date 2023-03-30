CIBC Analysts Give Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) a C$38.00 Price Target

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$38.00 price objective by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 323.63% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Filo Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
Filo Mining Stock Performance
Shares of FIL stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.97. The company had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Filo Mining
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
