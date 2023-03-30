Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.70-12.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74-8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.73 billion. Cintas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.70-$12.90 EPS.

CTAS stock opened at $465.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.84. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $480.33.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

