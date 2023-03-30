Citigroup Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $192.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $146.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.82.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $193.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.16 and its 200 day moving average is $192.10. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.