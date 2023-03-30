Citigroup Inc. Sells 53,577 Shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,577 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Lizhi worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIZI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lizhi by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lizhi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lizhi stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. 285,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,346. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. Lizhi Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $39.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.68.

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

