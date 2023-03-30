Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $50.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock worth $883,325 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Cognex Stock Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $78,651,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 249.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,601,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,304 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $49,564,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,365,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,938,000 after acquiring an additional 883,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,094,000 after acquiring an additional 826,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. Cognex has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

See Also

