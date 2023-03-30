Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 32,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

