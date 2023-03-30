Coin98 (C98) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $133.19 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $57.18 million and $133.19 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019085 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

