Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

