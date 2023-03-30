Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 39,870 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 62,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

NYSE CYH opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.73. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

