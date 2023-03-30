Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.37

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.37 and last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 24565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $671.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 32.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $124,845 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 41,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Further Reading

