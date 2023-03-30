Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.75

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 99949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.45) to GBX 2,000 ($24.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.35) to GBX 1,625 ($19.97) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.42) to GBX 2,200 ($27.03) in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

About Compass Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2489 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.

(Get Rating)

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.