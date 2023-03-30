Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.75

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 99949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.45) to GBX 2,000 ($24.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.35) to GBX 1,625 ($19.97) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.42) to GBX 2,200 ($27.03) in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40.
Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.
