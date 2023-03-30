Compass Point Raises FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $36.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Compass Point from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.58% from the stock’s current price.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.93.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

