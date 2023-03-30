Compass Point Trims InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Target Price to $23.00

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Compass Point from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IVT stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. InvenTrust Properties has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $32.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.43.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

