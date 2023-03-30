Compound Hits Market Cap of $307.65 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $42.33 or 0.00151346 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $307.65 million and approximately $24.88 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00072640 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00041801 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00039641 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000631 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.29036722 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $25,786,985.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.