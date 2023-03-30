Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. 441,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 950,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Conduent Trading Up 4.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $729.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.78.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
