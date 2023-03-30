Connable Office Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.86. 109,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,451. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $425.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.36 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 798.37%. Research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

