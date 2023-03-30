Connable Office Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $26,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after acquiring an additional 501,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,967,000 after acquiring an additional 416,748 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $81.04. 2,822,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,422. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

