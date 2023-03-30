Connable Office Inc. Buys 184 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Olin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olin by 5.1% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Olin Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have commented on OLN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of OLN traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Stories

