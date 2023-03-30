Connable Office Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.04. 147,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,279. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

