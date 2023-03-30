Connable Office Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,229 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.39. 1,666,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,988. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

