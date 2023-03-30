Connable Office Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,229 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International
In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Johnson Controls International Stock Performance
Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.39. 1,666,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,988. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.
Johnson Controls International Profile
Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
- Unifirst Is The Next Cintas And Why It Matters For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.