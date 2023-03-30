Connable Office Inc. Has $391,000 Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 66.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.4 %

MTH stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.04. 100,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average is $91.72. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,290,994. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.