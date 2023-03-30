Connable Office Inc. Purchases 3,767 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,442 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $61,389,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,030,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,012,000 after buying an additional 2,191,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.27. 586,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,798. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

