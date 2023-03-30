Connable Office Inc. Sells 228,264 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,264 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.81. 1,795,386 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.