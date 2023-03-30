Connable Office Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 461.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074 over the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

TDY traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $436.36. 41,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,915. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $426.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.57. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

