Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Conn’s Trading Up 15.7 %

CONN opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Conn’s by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Conn’s by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conn’s Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on CONN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

