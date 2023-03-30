Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock to C$2,500.00. The stock traded as high as $1,851.00 and last traded at $1,842.36, with a volume of 997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,794.41.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNSWF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Constellation Software Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,733.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,583.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

