Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMMC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total transaction of C$446,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,166,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,456,061.53. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$2.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$3.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.87. The company has a market cap of C$440.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

