Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Core & Main had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Core & Main Stock Up 2.7 %

Core & Main stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNM. Loop Capital began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,604,314.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,929.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,604,314.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,929.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $749,520.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,969.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,903. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.