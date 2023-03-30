Cormark Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$98.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$113.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$99.76.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$80.31. 2,859,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,491,622. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$76.40 and a twelve month high of C$103.13. The firm has a market cap of C$146.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. In other news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

