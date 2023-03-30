Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Short Interest Up 32.7% in March

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 223,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 125,001 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 184,790.0% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

TRON remained flat at $10.59 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

