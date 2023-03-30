Corning (NYSE:GLW) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. Corning has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $38.52.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.