Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 35,874,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 28,260,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £5.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94.

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

